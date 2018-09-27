Two dead after jet runs off South Carolina runway

Authorities in South Carolina said two people were killed Thursday when a midsize jet ran off the runway and split in two.

Greenville Downtown Airport Director Joe Frasher told Fox Carolina that the plane landed but could not come to a stop on the runway. Frasher said the plane rolled down an embankment and crashed into a fence at the edge of a road.

Frasher said that four people -- two pilots and two passengers -- were aboard. The victims were not identified.

Officials told Fox Carolina that three on the jet were transported to a local hospital, but the fourth was trapped in the plane. That person's condition was not immediately clear.

Greenville police Chief Ken Miller asked drivers to avoid the area because the jet was leaking fuel.

The Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 was registered out of Delaware to Global Aircraft Acquisitions.

