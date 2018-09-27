Senior military adviser to Joint Chiefs chairman suspended

The Pentagon says the senior enlisted adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman has been temporarily suspended from his duties while an undisclosed allegation of misconduct is investigated.

The adviser is John W. Troxell, Army command sergeant major.

A spokesman for Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs chairman, says in a brief statement that Troxell will work as a special assistant to the vice director of Dunford's staff while the Army's inspector general investigates.

The spokesman, Col. Patrick Ryder, says it would be "inappropriate" to reveal the nature of the alleged misconduct.

Troxell has served as Dunford's senior enlisted adviser since December 2015.