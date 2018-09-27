Moms return home, find male babysitter molesting 3-year-old girl: police

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl whom he’d been babysitting, police said.

The suspect, identified as James De La Vega, 50, of Plano, was watching three children in the Dallas suburb of Anna on Tuesday evening, while their mothers were out, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing police.

But when the mothers returned, they found De La Vega sexually assaulting the girl, police said.

De La Vega was arrested on an enhanced charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and remained in the Collin County Jail, according to the Morning News. No bond amount was listed.

The suspect faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

