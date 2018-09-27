Convicted molester's girlfriend admits letting him assault daughter, 10, resulting in pregnancy

An Indiana woman on Tuesday admitted to charges that she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, leading to the then-10-year-old’s pregnancy.

The 33-year-old woman, of Marion, pleaded guilty to charges of neglect, aiding child molesting and assisting a criminal. She avoided a trial by accepting a sentence of 20 years in prison and five years of probation.

"We were certainly ready to go to trial in a few weeks, but the emotional and psychological toll would have been significantly more (for this trial) than the Thrash trial," Deputy Grant County Prosecutor Lisa Glancy said.

The woman's boyfriend, 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash, was convicted of 10 counts of child molesting and sentenced last week to 160 years in prison. The victim, who was not named, testified Thrash had molested her at least 15 times.

The mother admitted her daughter told her Thrash was molesting her, yet she continued to live with him, the Chronicle-Tribune of Marion, Ind., reported. She reportedly instructed the daughter to say a classmate impregnated her. Neither the molestation nor pregnancy was reported to police.

Part of the woman’s plea required that she have no contact with her now 12-year-old daughter until a counselor gives permission. The Associated Press did not name the woman to protect the identity of the girl.

Prosecutors told FOX59 Indianapolis that the girl, after turning 11, gave birth to a boy in September 2017. The baby was given up for adoption, while the girl now resides in foster care.

"She's doing better. That's all that we can hope for right now. She's at a really good place," Glancy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.