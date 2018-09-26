Man found alive five days after DC senior center fire says he wasn't alone during ordeal

The 74-year-old man found alive five days after a fire ravaged the senior housing complex in Washington, D.C. where he was living says he “was with my God” throughout the ordeal.

Raymond Holton, speaking to FOX5DC from his hospital bed, said he waited for his turn to be rescued from the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments in the Navy Yard neighborhood -- but that turn never came.

“I went over to the window and hollered out. Then I decided… I couldn’t get through,” he told the station. “So I just waited right there.”

When asked if he was alone the entire time, Holton said he wasn’t.

"I was with my God,” he told FOX5DC.

In order to survive, Holton – who had enough water but was lacking food – reportedly decided to eat his pills.

Officials said the management company of the property had initially confirmed everyone who lived in the building was accounted for, but that company acknowledged Monday they had not seen Holton since the Wednesday fire.

The complex was heavily damaged after it caught fire Wednesday last week, around 3:30 p.m., prompting firefighters and about 100 Marines to rush to the scene to rescue residents. A video captured some of the Marines sprinting toward the complex as smoke billowed from the roof, which later collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Four people were initially taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.