Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra adviser arrested on child pornography charges

The artistic adviser for the Boston Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra faces up to 20 years in prison after allegedly downloading thousands of child pornography files and taking steps to cover his tracks, state prosecutors said Wednesday.

David St. George, 71 of Arlington, was charged Tuesday with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“A search warrant executed at St. George’s residence today revealed thousands of files of child pornography, including the sexual assaults of children between six-and-eight years old,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement. “It is alleged that St. George has been receiving and downloading child pornography from the “Dark Web” and taking steps to conceal his identity.”

Authorities in Boston say they obtained information about an online storage account potentially containing child pornography with an IP address linked to St. George. An additional investigation of the files, the attorney’s office says, “revealed approximately 83 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including a one-year-old girl.”

The Boston Philharmonic learned of St. George’s arrest Tuesday afternoon and suspended him pending further investigation, Boston Philharmonic Managing Director Elisabeth Christensen said in a statement to WGBH.

According to the affidavit viewed by WBUR, St. George “has occasionally posted articles to the Boston Philharmonic blog, including reflections on the time he spent observing the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra while on tour.”

St. George reportedly told investigators he had not engaged in any sexual contact with children and “denied any sexual interest in children apart from looking at child pornography.”

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.