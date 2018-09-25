Viral video shows man trying to bathe feet in Yellowstone's thermal hot springs: report

An unidentified man was seen in a viral video attempting to wash his feet on the Yellowstone National Park's geyser basins-- a section of the park where people have been boiled alive, a report said Monday.

The man jumped barricades and used the thermal hot springs to "give himself a foot spa," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"Just as my family and I arrived at the thermal pool, we see this guy cross over the barricades and head straight for the water," the woman who recorded the video told the paper.

The basins are marked with signs warning visitors to stay off them, the report said.

"Everyone around us was yelling for him to get out and to be careful. He did not look up and make eye contact with anyone. At one point, he took his shoes and socks off and attempted to put his feet in the water," the woman said.

Visitors have been boiled alive in the park's thermal springs, according to the paper. A man was presumed dead in 2016 after falling into a hot spring at the national park and could not be located.

The woman-- who was not identified in the report-- said he stayed behind the barricade for about 10 minutes before returning to the trail, the report said.

The average temperature of the water in a Yellowstone hot spring is 143 degrees, according to the National Park Service, but higher temperatures of geothermal activity have been recorded, according to the Chronicle.