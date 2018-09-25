Newly engaged runner stabbed to death in DC to be buried in wedding dress

A recently engaged runner who was brutally stabbed to death last week will be buried in the dress that she was set to wear at her wedding in two months, her mother said.

“When I saw my daughter … trying out her dress, I never imagined she was buying the dress for her burial,” Cora Martinez told WRC-TV.

Martinez was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back Tuesday while running near her apartment in a residential neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Police said she stumbled into a takeout restaurant, where customers attempted to save her life. She died at a hospital.

“She understood that she had to fight and she got up and she ran into this restaurant and she asked for help, so that makes us so proud she had the energy, the strength and the audacity to fight,” her mother told WRC-TV.

Police have charged Anthony Marquell Crawford, 23, with first-degree murder in her death.

Crawford approached detectives the next day and said officers were accusing him of stabbing a "little girl," according to records, WTOP-FM reported. Officers hadn't mentioned the slaying, records said.

Police have called the crime an apparently random attack and have not found a motive, the report said.

Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use, records said.

Martinez's mother said she forgives Crawford, according to the reports.

