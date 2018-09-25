Los Angeles County OKs law putting limit on roosters

Los Angeles County has voted to limit the number of roosters that people can keep after thousands of birds were seized in a crackdown on illegal cockfighting.

Supervisors Tuesday voted to limit the number of roosters property owners can keep in unincorporated county areas based on lot size. Up to 10 can be kept on large lots. Licensed animal care facilities can have up to 25 roosters.

The law doesn't put any limit on hens.

The ordinance is expected to take effect in 30 days. It's designed to reduce complaints about noise and odor and to battle cockfighting.

Last year, authorities seized nearly 8,000 roosters in Val Verde in the largest cockfighting raid in U.S. history.

Nearly half of the county's 88 incorporated cities already limit or ban residential roosters.