Georgia cops confiscate drugs resembling Hello Kitty, Homer Simpson, other cartoon characters

Heads up, Georgians: Officials with the Hapeville Police Department on Friday announced the department’s criminal investigation division made a “major drug bust,” confiscating drugs that resemble candy.

In addition to confiscating two guns — one of which was allegedly stolen — officials also seized “cash, suspected marijuana, pills, cannabis pops, and suspected powder cocaine,” the police department said in an online statement.

Officials also cautioned residents, particularly adolescents, the pills and cannabis pops are designed to resemble candy, taking on the form of various cartoon characters such as Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty and the minions from the movie “Despicable Me.”

“Parents, teachers and Coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers,” officials warned.

A spokesperson for the Hapeville Police Department was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.