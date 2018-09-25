FOX NEWS FIRST: Kavanaugh vows to continue to fight in FOX exclusive; Trump, Republicans blast Dem smear campaign

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

In an exclusive interview with FOX News, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically denied all the sexual misconduct allegations against him and vowed not to withdraw his name for consideration on the high court

President Trump and Republican senators are throwing their full support behind Kavanaugh and have blasted Democrats for a 'last-minute smear campaign,' setting up a potentially explosive Senate hearing this Thursday with the judge’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford

After initial, widespread, conflicting reports, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Trump are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss his role in recent controversies and possibly his future in the administration

President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday after raising hope for another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday

THE LEAD STORY - FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: KAVANAUGH SPEAKS OUT: 'I'VE NEVER SEXUALLY ASSAULTED ANYONE' - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh strongly denied accusations of sexual misconduct that have threatened to derail his confirmation in an exclusive interview with FOX News ... "What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh told Fox News' Martha MacCallum. Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, said the allegations against her husband were "hard to believe." "I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years," she said. "He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett."

California professor Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of covering her mouth and trying to remove her clothing at a party in the early 1980s, when both were in high school. Both are set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

In the interview, Kavanaugh emphatically denied Ford's claim against him, telling MacCallum that he was a virgin through high school and for "many years after." He also told MacCallum that he would not withdraw his name from consideration over the allegations. Kavanaugh also denied a New Yorker report published Sunday night in which classmate Deborah Ramirez said he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale, pointing out that the New York Times had said it could not corroborate her claims. In addition, the Supreme Court nominee said, claims by attorney Michael Avenatti that he and high school friend Mark Judge had plied women with drugs and alcohol at parties so other men could gang rape them were "totally false and outrageous."

TRUMP, REPUBLICANS DOUBLE-DOWN ON SUPPORT FOR KAVANAUGH: President Trump reaffirmed his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a tweet late Monday and blamed Democrats for working to destroy a “wonderful man” by casting a series of “false acquisitions" ... “The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Acquisitions the likes of which have never been seen before,” Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet came after several Republican senators voiced their support for Kavanaugh and slammed what they characterized as last-minute 'smear' tactics by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who delivered a nationally televised speech on the Senate floor Monday defending Kavanaugh, vowed an up-or-down vote on the nominee after the planned hearing on Thursday. In an interview on "Hannity," Sen. Lindsey Graham charged that Democrats' complaints about "rushing" the Kavanaugh confirmation vote are "like an arsonist complaining about a fire."

Despite top Democrats' calls to delay the hearing pending an FBI investigation, the Thursday Senate gathering with Kavanaugh and Ford still appears likely to occur.

ROD ROSENSTEIN STILL HAS A JOB - FOR NOW: President Trump is scheduled to meet with Rod Rosenstein on Thursday, the White House said, seeming to tamp down speculation that the deputy attorney general faces the prospect of an immediate firing over a damaging press report ... The No. 2 Justice official, who frequently finds himself in the political crosshairs due to his role overseeing the special counsel's Russia probe and involvement in other controversies, was the subject of numerous conflicting reports on Monday. One initial report indicated the embattled official had already quit, while sources told FOX News and other outlets that he was heading to the White House expecting to be fired -- in the wake of a story claiming he suggested wearing a "wire" against Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office last year.

But the White House put out a brief statement saying Rosenstein and Trump will meet Thursday when the president returns from New York.

Rep. Gaetz: If Rosenstein doesn't testify on 'wire', report, I will introduce impeachment proceedings

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSING THE U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY: President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and all eyes will be on how he addresses North Korea, as he seeks another summit with Kim Jong Un and progress in efforts to denuclearize the rogue nation and in how addresses the growing trade war with China .... On Monday, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a major agreement of Trump’s trade agenda. also revealed he'd meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “quite soon.” He struck a conciliatory tone one year after he used his debut at the U.N. to deride Kim as “Little Rocket Man” and threaten to “totally destroy North Korea.”

BRETT KAVANAUGH, IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I'm telling the truth. I know my lifelong record and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people." – Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in his exclusive interview with Martha MacCallum on "The Story." WATCH

'I KNOW BRETT': "It’s very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we’ve had to have. But they know Brett and they know the truth and we told them at the very beginning of this process, ‘This will be not fun sometimes. You’re going to hear things. People feel strongly and you need to know that and just remember, you know your dad.’" – Ashley Kavanaugh, wife of Brett Kavanaugh, discussing how their two daughters are dealing with the accusations against their father in an exclusive interview on "The Story." WATCH

