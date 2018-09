The Latest: More winds after Wyoming fire burns more homes

The Latest on a wildfire in western Wyoming (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Firefighters expect another afternoon of gusty winds as they try to keep a wildfire from burning more homes in western Wyoming.

Monday's forecast calls for gusts up to 30 mph (48 kph) around Bondurant, a community of mainly vacation homes south of Jackson Hole.

The fire swept through a subdivision of about 125 homes in the area Sunday. Local officials are still counting how many homes and other structures have burned besides three homes that burned previously.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of over 300 homes.

The fire has burned about 75 square miles (194 square kilometers) of mountainous pine forest and open meadows.

___

9:42 a.m.

Authorities say a wildfire in western Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park has destroyed more buildings and forced the evacuation of over 300 homes.

Officials were surveying the damage Monday after the fire flared up in windy, dry weather and swept through a rural subdivision of about 125 homes on Sunday.

Emergency officials went door to door telling people to leave the small community of Bondurant and nearby areas south of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park.

A 64-mile (103-kilometer) stretch of U.S. Highway 191 that is one of the gateway routes to the parks was reopened after the 76-square-mile (197-square-kilometer) fire forced its temporary closure.

Sublette County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Bingham said authorities are trying to determine how many homes burned beyond the three that officials identified previously.