Baby found crawling across New Jersey road prompts investigation

A baby girl found crawling across a New Jersey road Saturday prompted officials to launch an investigation — and a photo of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media.

The motorist who spotted the child, Cory Cannon of Eatontown, told the Asbury Park Press he noticed the toddler crawling across the road in Lakewood at around 5 p.m.

"I thought it was a toy or something until she moved," he told the newspaper. "I knew I needed to get some sort of proof and my GPS was open on my phone, so I used my work vehicle to slow down traffic behind me and took the pic as I was exiting the vehicle and halting oncoming cars."

Cannon said he then watched a neighbor come out to the street and return the baby to her home.

He then posted a now-deleted photo to Facebook of the child, which has since gone viral on social media with people sharing and commenting on the stunning sight.

ALPACA CAUGHT ON VIDEO CHASING AFTER COUGAR TO SAVE HER BABY

Lakewood police told NJ.com the family had no idea the child had gotten out of the home, and that a door may have been left open by an older sibling.

The mayor of Lakewood, Ray Coles, told the Asbury Park Press that workers from the state child welfare organization have also been in contact with the baby's family.

"Anytime you have a child that’s endangered they get involved to make sure the child is safe," he told the news outlet.