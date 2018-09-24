Alpaca caught on video chasing after cougar to save her baby

An alpaca wasn’t letting anyone snatch her baby for a meal.

An alpaca was caught on camera chasing after a cougar when the feline grabbed the alpaca's 1-week-old baby, called a cria, at Cedar Creek Alpacas farm in Bingen, Washington, according to FOX12 Oregon.

The cougar launched its attack on the 15-pound alpaca Sept. 16 while the baby was standing behind his mother, who quickly took action and went after the predator.

"It looked [like] she was trying to stop that cougar but then she chased him back and forth in that pen rather quickly," Angela Rogers, the owner of the farm, told FOX12 about the incident.

The cria miraculously survived the attack, leading zoo officials to name him “Lucky.” The alpaca received stitches for a neck wound and is fighting off an infection. He is due for a checkup on Monday.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials searched the area, but could not locate the cougar, FOX12 reported.