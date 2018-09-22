Texas shelter puppy finds home working with dispatchers at city’s communication center

A shelter puppy recently adopted in Texas has a new job working as a sergeant at the Borger Regional Communications Center, city officials announced this week.

The puppy, named Squelch, was rescued from the City of Borger Animal Shelter and is now receiving “24/7 around the clock love and care” from dispatchers, the city said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The pup, more specifically known as Sergeant Squelch with badge number 911, “will soon be making his debut with Dispatchers as they conduct school programs and community events,” the city added.

The city, which did not specify Squelch’s breed, added the 3-month-old pup was adopted after officials with the Borger Regional Dispatch Center inquired “about allowing a dog to be a permanent member of the team,” city officials said in the post.

“We thought it was a great idea! While Sergeant Squelch is not an official service animal, Administration strongly believes he will be extremely beneficial after times of extreme stress in the day to day duties of of Dispatch."

Dispatchers in Borger, who answer 911 calls in Hutchinson County, according to KFDA-News, said having a dog around the office will be a positive change.

“To have a little stress relief when I can’t get up and leave the room, if I can just reach down and pet him or just knowing that he’s there,” Melissa Edgerton, a dispatcher, told the news station.

“Sometimes he likes to sleep under our feet under the desks and so just knowing he’s there when you can’t get out to relieve that stress, it really helps,” she added.

The city invited local residents to drop by the Borger Municipal building to meet the new pup.