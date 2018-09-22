Driver struck, killed Good Samaritan, then drove off in victim's car, authorities say

A 22-year-old Florida man who was helping another motorist Thursday night was killed after getting hit by a car whose driver allegedly then drove off in the deceased’s vehicle, authorities said.

Dhimitri Andoni, 22, of Clearwater, Fla., was driving on Interstate 275 when he noticed a fellow motorist in need of assistance, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

MAN LIVING ILLEGALLY IN US GETS 16 YEARS FOR CRASH THAT KILLED COLTS LINEBACKER EDWIN JACKSON AND UBER DRIVER

“Shortly after stopping, the motorist was able to depart the scene and Andoni walked back to his vehicle,” the news release said. “While walking back to his vehicle along the right side of the car and the roadway edge, Andoni was struck by a passing vehicle.”

The “passing vehicle” was allegedly driven by the suspect, Dana Thomas Byrd, 30, of St. Petersburg, authorities said.

“Byrd stopped along the shoulder, approached Andoni and discovered he was deceased,” the news release said. “Byrd then entered Andoni's vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.”

FLORIDA COUPLE RESCUES ‘STARVING’ PUPPIES FOUND IN BUCKET

Byrd later abandoned Andoni’s vehicle, which was eventually tracked down by the deceased man’s father who notified police, authorities said. His son’s remains were found Friday afternoon, as was the suspect’s vehicle, the release said.

Authorities found the suspect at his home and arrested him for grand theft auto and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the news release said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.