Storms leave trail of damage across southern Minnesota

Associated Press
A small plane was ripped from its hangar and flipped by a severe storm at Faribault Municipal Airport earlier Thursday night, Sept. 20, 2018, in Faribault, Minn. Severe storms have hit Minnesota, leaving homes, propane tanks and planes at the municipal airport damaged. The Star Tribune reports that possible tornado touchdowns occurred Thursday in Faribault and Waterville, south of Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

FARIBAULT, Minn. –  Severe storms packing powerful winds and possible tornadoes have left a trail of damage across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says as many as four tornadoes have been reported, including one near Waterville, Medford, Northfield and Randolph. The weather service says a possible tornado or strong wind destroyed the Red Barn Pizza Place in Northfield and caused significant damage at the Stanton Airport near Randolph.

The airport in Faribault also sustained heavy damage with hangars leveled and planes flipped. Schools were closed in Cannon Falls and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown because of heavy storm damage. First responders urged motorists to avoid Cannon Falls because of downed power lines.

Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of power failures across the Twin Cities and in communities to the south.

