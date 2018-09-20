Suspect 'in custody' after killing parents at retirement home, wounding ex-wife: report

A gunman who allegedly fatally shot his parents at a retirement home in Pennsylvania on Wednesday after shooting and wounding his ex-wife outside her home was "in custody" according to a report.

But whether the suspect, identified as Bruce Rogal, 59, was alive or dead was unclear, CBS News reported.

An emergency services official with Chester County, Pa., would not provide further information, the news outlet said.

The slayings occurred soon after Rogal shot and wounded his ex-wife outside her home after learning that their divorce had become final, authorities said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bruce Rogal, 59, of Glenmoore. He was being sought on charges of homicide and atempted homicide, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The shootings occurred at the Bellingham Nursing Home near West Chester. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said authorities believe Rogal was set off after finding out that his divorce had become final, the station reported.

At an evening news conference, Hogan told reporters that Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home around 5:30 p.m. and shot her while she was changing the oil in her car, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Then Rogal went to the retirement home in East Goshen Township, near West Chester and shot his parents inside their apartment. Both victims, William and Nancy Rogal, were in their late 80s, according to authorities.

After the shooting was reported, police placed the retirement home on lockdown according to WCAU-TV.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that agents were “responding to a shooting at a retirement community in West Chester, Pa.”

Residents were allowed back into their homes as of 10 p.m., the Inquirer reported.

Rogal had previous run-ins with law enforcement, the newspaper reported. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge in Chester County in 2017, but was acquitted in a harassment case two years earlier, the Inquirer reported.