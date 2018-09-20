Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE

Raccoon breaks into Florida woman's home, freezes in bathroom

By Fox 13 News staff | Fox News
Florida raccoon 1

 (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.)

A furry bandit seemed just as startled as when a homeowner found it inside her Pinellas County home.

Deputies said the woman woke up, and was surprised to find it in her bathroom. Photos shared by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office show the animal climbed up a wall, with its legs straddling a medicine cabinet. Its striped tail hung down along the bathroom mirror.

Florida racoon 2

A sheriff's deputy poses with the raccoon frozen in fear in the bathroom.  (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

One deputy even posed with the raccoon, as it remained frozen in the same position.

Deputies said the "masked" intruder was caught and released safely.