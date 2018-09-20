Florida airport locked down after suspect boards vacant commercial airliner, official says

A Florida airport was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after a man jumped a fence and entered a vacant commercial airliner, an official said.

The suspect, who was only identified as a 26-year-old male from Trinidad and Tobago who entered the United States through Canada and who has a Florida driver’s license, parked a red sedan curbside and entered an Orlando Melbourne International Airport apron at around 2 a.m., airport spokeswoman Lori Booker said. It wasn't clear if the man was in the U.S. legally.

Booker said two Melbourne Airport Police officers spotted the suspect boarding a vacant American Airlines-owned Airbus A321. Within two minutes, officers had apprehended the man.

The jetliner was sitting at a maintenance facility at the time and not scheduled to fly, Booker said.

After the man was detained, the airport was placed on lockdown while authorities investigated. It re-opened around 7 a.m., police said.

The suspect is believed to be a student-pilot and may have had commercial pilot training at an unidentified facility in the area, Booker said.

Authorities were transporting the suspect to Brevard County Jail, and charges were expected to be announced later Thursday.