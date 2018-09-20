Anti-Trump Georgetown professor goes on profane tirade against Kavanaugh, GOP

An anti-Trump professor at Georgetown University went on a profanity-laced Twitter rant against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of committing a sexual assault as a teen.

Dr. Carol Christine Fair is an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown, according to the school’s website.

Fair referred to “Kreepy Kavanaugh” as a “perjurer” and a “rapist” on her verified Twitter account, adding that “nothing has changed since Anita Hill.”

Fair also said the “GOP doesn’t care about women. We knew this. F--- them.”

In another tweet about Kavanaugh, Fair referred to the GOP as “pro-rape, pro-pederasty, pro-perjury, pro-corruption, pro-Russian hacking, pro-child trafficking, pro-white male supremacy, pro-VERY-late-term abortion of children with AR-15’s … a f---ing death cult” and “filthy swine.”

“Professor Christine Fair should remember that she has Republican students in her classes,” Amelia Irvine, a Georgetown student who is co-president of Network of Enlightened Women and president of Love Saxa, told Campus Reform. “Is she accusing them of hating women as well? I think Fair would be hard pressed to call herself unbiased in the classroom when she’s spewing hate like an immature teenager online.”

Fair has gone after Trump supporters online, although it is not clear how she treats them in her classroom.

“F--- Trump and f--- you for voting for him,” Fair wrote on Tumblr. “What AMAZES me about Trumpanzees … apart from the fact that they are a bunch of Xphobic, women-hating, white supremacist, whiney-ass snowflakes who love a criminal traitor …”

On Tumblr, Fair has also dubbed MAGA hats “socially-acceptable Klan hoods that say ‘I heart White-Male-Christian Supremacy.’”

A Georgetown spokesperson told Fox News in a statement that Fair’s private views do not reflect the views of the university.

“While Georgetown is committed to free speech and expression, we do not approve or endorse every statement made by our faculty members,” the statement read.

Fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.