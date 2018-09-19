Shooting at Pennsylvania magistrate's office reportedly leaves 1 dead, several injured

Pennsylvania authorities on Wednesday responded to reports of shots fired at a magistrate’s office, which they said caused several injuries. One person was reportedly killed in the violence.

Among those wounded in the shooting incident at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock’s office in Masontown, Fayette County was “a law enforcement official,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop B confirmed on Twitter.

There was at least one fatality in the shooting, a Fayette County Emergency Management spokesperson told ABC News, adding that four individuals were also wounded and transported for medical care.

“At this time we have multiple victims and injuries one being a law enforcement official. There is heavy police presence,” state police tweeted. “We are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.”

The coroner also reported to the scene, according to a Fayette County official who spoke to The Associated Press.

A Masontown police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus. The officer was receiving treatment for hand injuries at a hospital in nearby Uniontown.

The location is secure and there were no lock down orders for nearby schools, businesses or offices, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone with information contact the State Police-Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

Fayette County officials in a tweet said they were "deeply saddened" by the incident in Masontown.

"Fayette County officials will continue assisting state and local police by any means necessary," the tweet said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Masontown, Pennsylvania is located roughly 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.