NFL's Jameis Winston sued over alleged groping incident with Uber driver

A female Uber driver in Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Jameis Winston-- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback- accusing him of sexual assault, court documents said.

The woman said Winston, 24, groped her in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in the Phoenix area in March 2016. The woman is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, according to court documents.

Winston was suspended by the NFLfor three games in June for violating the league's personal conduct policy after an investigation by the league into the incident.

The eight-month investigation found that Winston touched the woman "in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent," The Tampa Bay Times reported.

"She is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior," John Clune, the woman's attorney, told the paper. "Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty."

The suit comes as Winston approaches the final game of the suspension, and with the team off to a 2-0 start.

Tuesday's suit mentioned Winston's "history of sexually hostile behavior," as it is the second sexual assault complaint against Winston, The Times reported. Clune previously represented a woman who accused him of rape in December 2012, when both were students at Florida State University, the report said.

A call to the Buccaneers offices after business hours Tuesday was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.