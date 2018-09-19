Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer pleads not guilty to murder charges

Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, pleaded not guilty to murder charges at an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

His trial will begin on April 16 of next year.

Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 21 after the body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was discovered in a cornfield about 12 miles southeast of Brooklyn.

Tibbetts was last seen jogging in Brooklyn on July 18 and the search for her drew widespread media attention.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera abducted Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run, killed her and disposed of her body in the secluded location.

Authorities announced last month that that preliminary autopsy results from the state medical examiner's office show Tibbetts was the victim of a homicide who died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

A criminal complaint alleges that Rivera confessed during a lengthy interrogation that began Monday to following Tibbetts in his car, getting out on foot and chasing after her. Rivera told investigators that he panicked after Tibbetts threatened to call police on her cellphone, he blacked out and later came to when he was unloading her bloody body from the trunk of a car, it says.

Her father Rob Tibbetts, in a eulogy at her funeral in late August, thanked the volunteers and law enforcement officers who joined in the search for his daughter. He also thanked the media, whom he credited with generating 400,000 tips about Mollie's potential whereabouts.

"Today, we need to turn the page," Tibbetts said. "We're at the end of a long ordeal, but we need to turn toward life — Mollie’s life — because Mollie's nobody's victim."

Mollie's other brother, Jake Tibbetts, described his older sister as someone who worked to bring together people with differences.

"You've seen how hard Mollie is working upstairs in heaven," Jake said during the funeral.

President Trump, in an interview with "Fox & Friends", described Tibbetts as a "beautiful young girl" who was killed by a "horrible person that came in from Mexico, illegally here."

Investigators have said Rivera arrived to the U.S. illegally from Mexico at some point between 4 and 7 years ago and an immigration detainer was placed on him after his arrest.

In August, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services told Fox News that "a search of records by USCIS revealed Rivera did not make any DACA requests nor were any grants given.

“We have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status,” the agency added.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was instituted during the Obama administration and allows some immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country.

A search of Iowa court records also revealed no prior criminal history for Rivera, and it's unclear whether he'd ever been subject to prior deportation proceedings.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang, Samuel Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



