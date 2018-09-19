Lara Trump shares photos of devastating Florence flooding in North Carolina

Lara Trump shared photos of the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Florence at her grandmother’s house and her childhood church in North Carolina, urging her social media followers to keep the storm’s victims in their thoughts.

“The house in the background is my granny’s house, the place my mom has always called home in Ivanhoe, NC and the church that I’ve gone to with her as long as I can remember,” Trump, who's married to President Trump's son, Eric, captioned a Tuesday Instagram post.

She added: “People aren’t talking about the hurricane any more so, it’s easy to put it out of your mind but, destruction is still happening in #NC...people’s hearts are still breaking seeing their homes destroyed...people and animals are still being rescued...some people are still losing their lives. Don’t stop praying — my home state still needs you."

President Trump’s daughter-in-law has been vocal about Florence’s destruction in the state. Lara Trump, who was born and raised in Wrightsville Beach, urged North Carolina residents to prepare for the worst in advance of Hurricane Florence's landfall.

“I was born & raised in #WrightsvilleBeach #NC - having lived thru many hurricanes,I know that beach communities can get complacent & not take storms seriously.Please, to everyone in my home state,PREPARE.This storm is SERIOUS.Remember, whenever u go, your pets go too. #GodBlessNC,” she tweeted.

Florence wreaked havoc in the Carolinas and produced record-breaking rainfall totals. At least 37 people were killed in three states, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.