CRIME

Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from Utah prison

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
Elizabeth Smart calls kidnapper's release 'incomprehensible'

Wanda Barzee, who helped her husband kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002 from the then-14-year-old’s Salt Lake City home, was released Wednesday from Utah State Prison. 

Utah Department of Corrections said Barzee, 72, was released just after 8 a.m., FOX13 Salt Lake City reported. No further details about her release was provided.

Barzee will be under federal supervision for five years and listed in Utah's sex offender registry. If she violates terms that include mental health treatment and an order not to contact Smart's family, she could go back to prison.

Wanda Barzee latest mug

Barzee was released Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time served.  (Utah Department of Corrections)

Officials announced last week that Barzee had served her full sentence after crediting time she did in federal prison. They initially miscalculated the time Barzee should served and denied her early parole in June during a hearing Barzee chose not to attend. Barzee also had refused to take a psychological exam and set a release date of January 2024.

“On September 19, Ms. Barzee will have spent 15 years in custody, which is the maximum amount of time allowed by her state conviction and sentence,” Greg Johnson of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said earlier. “Ms. Barzee cannot legally be held in the Utah State prison beyond the length of her sentence.”

ELIZABETH SMART SAYS KIDNAPPER WANDA BARZEE IS 'STILL A BIG THREAT' TO THE PUBLIC

FILE - This April 8, 2016, file photo, provided by Utah State Prison shows Wanda Barzee. Appearing in an interview Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, on “CBS This Morning,” Elizabeth Smart said she believes Barzee remains a danger. Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the woman should serve. (Utah State Prison via AP, File)

Wanda Barzee was convicted of helping to kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002.  (AP)

Barzee pleaded guilty to helping her husband Brian David Mitchell kidnap Smart in 2002 and holding her captive. She was convicted on both state and federal crimes and was transferred to the Utah state prison in April 2016 after finishing a federal sentence in Texas.

Smart, now 30 and soon-to-be mother of three, told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that her kidnapper is “still a big threat” to the public.

“I do believe she's still a danger,” Smart told CBS anchor Gayle King. “Through my sources, I've heard that she's still carrying around this 'book of revelations' that Brian Mitchell wrote ... that said he should kidnap me, and not just kidnap me but six other young girls, and that we'd all be his wives ... clearly, she hasn't let it go.”

"[Barzee] is still a big threat, and not just to me but to the public in general, I mean, to any person who's vulnerable out there,” she added.

FAMILY OF ELIZABETH SMART KIDNAPPER SAYS THEY WON'T TAKE IN FELON WHEN SHE'S RELEASED

Smart said Barzee encouraged Mitchell, who’s serving life in prison, to rape her while she was being held captive.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference in Salt Lake City. Smart says sheâs been âreassuredâ the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted will be watched when sheâs released from prison. Appearing in an interview Tuesday, Sept. 18, on âCBS This Morning,â Smart said she believes Wanda Barzee remains a danger. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Smart says she’s been “reassured” the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted will be watched when she’s released from prison.  (AP)

“I know just how bad she really can be. She would encourage him to rape me. She would sit right next to me. Like, the side of her body would be touching me,” Smart said.

Smart said she’s been assured Barzee will be closely monitored after her release.

“I have been informed on who the agent is, who the federal agent is, who will be supervising her,” she said. “And I do believe that he will do the job to the best of his ability. I have faith in him. I just lack faith in her.”

The past few days could certainly be described as shocking. Only a couple months ago I was informed one of my captors, Wanda Barzee, would not be released until 2024. Now she will be released in less than a week. I find this news greatly disturbing and incomprehensible. In my efforts to learn more it seems there are no viable legal options open to me at this time. So it is now that I ask those that have the power, and her family to start proceedings to have her be civilly committed. To my knowledge she has neither complied with medication or treatment and as some one who has experienced first hand just how depraved she truly is, I believe her to be a threat and a danger not just to myself but to the community, any vulnerable person. I am very concerned and precautions have been taken however I refuse to live in fear. I have spent the last 15 years rebuilding and moving forward with my life, having a family, and pursuing my goals. I lived in absolute fear and terror for nine months, no matter the outcome I will not do so again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

