Cody Wilson, man behind controversial 3-D printed gun, accused of sex assault

Cody Wilson, the Texas man behind the controversial 3-D printed gun, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Austin police said they conducted a forensic interview in late August with a juvenile who said she was sexually assaulted by Wilson after meeting him on SugarDaddyMeet.com, the affidavit stated.

Wilson had not been arrested in connection with the accusation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The juvenile told police she connected with a person using the profile name “Sanjuro,” and who identified himself as “Cody Wilson.” She told police Wilson told her he was “a big deal,” according to the police documents.

The affidavit does not specify the victim’s age, only identifying her as a “juvenile female under the age of 17.”

During the forensic interview, the victim told police she and Wilson exchanged cell phone numbers and continued to have conversations using the Apple iMessage service on her phone. They allegedly arranged to meet Aug. 15, 2018 at the parking lot of Bennu Coffee in Austin.

Court documents state Wilson showed up to the parking lot in a black Ford Edge sports utility vehicle. Police said the license plate seen on surveillance video matches one of the vehicles registered to Wilson’s business, Defense Distributed.

The victim told police she entered the vehicle and they drove to the Archer Hotel. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured the two using the hotel’s valet service, in the lobby and in an elevator. They were also allegedly spotted on the seventh floor where there were guest rooms.

The juvenile told police the two went to room 718, where Wilson allegedly sexually assaulted her. Afterward, she said, he paid her $500 before driving her to a Whataburger restaurant.

Wilson made headlines this summer for defying a federal court order and selling blueprints of untraceable 3-D printed guns. He told Fox News in July the guns are “mostly curiosities” and that the “big” and “bulky” characteristics of the weapons would help identify them.

“I doubt seriously that it’s a real problem,” he added. “If it is a problem, then the [security] norms will have to change.”

Fox News’ Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.