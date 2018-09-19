Body of boy swept away by floodwaters is recovered; 2 more drownings reported

Rescue crew members on Monday found the body of a 1-year-old boy who had been swept away a day earlier by floodwaters in storm-ravaged North Carolina, officials said.

Kaiden Lee-Welch became the latest casualty of Florence, the Union County Sheriff's Office told FOX 46 Charlotte.

The boy's mother, Dazia Lee, was rescued after she lost her grip on her child to the rushing floodwaters in Monroe, N.C., authorities said, according to the report.

"I couldn't hold on anymore, and he let go," Lee told Fox 46.

Union County sheriff's detectives said the mother and child were traveling eastbound when she drove around road barricades, Charlotte's WSOC-TV reported.

The mother continued driving until her vehicle came across rushing water flowing across the road, officials said. Her car left the road, but eventually stopped among some trees, they said, according to the station.

"You start to panic, you start to freak, you think you're sinking fast. Everything just happened too fast." - Dazia Lee, mother of son Kaiden Lee-Welch

"I was hydroplaning. I was trying to do everything I could and it got worse when water gets in your car. You start to panic, you start to freak, you think you're sinking fast. Everything just happened too fast," Lee told WSOC-TV.

She said they live in Charlotte, but were in Union County visiting family, according to the report.

"When water came in I was trying to calm my son. He was confused, that's all he was. He was just confused but I told him it's okay, don't panic, even though I was panicking, I told him don't panic," Lee told the station.

Though Florence weakened from hurricane strength as it arrived from the Atlantic last week, the storm still had a devastating impact, bringing high winds, heavy rains and severe flooding.

At least two more Florence-related fatalities occurred Tuesday night. Two female mental health patients detained for medical transport drowned when a sheriff's department van was swept away in rising South Carolina floodwaters, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said.

The two "detainees" and two deputies were in the vehicle when it was overtaken by water.

Brooke Holden, a spokeswoman of the sheriff's office, said the deputies tried to get the detainees out but couldn't open the doors. High-water rescue teams plucked the deputies from the top of the van.

"They were trying to negotiate through fast-running water, and it just didn't work out," Jerry Richardson, Marion County Coroner, said.

Horry County Deputy Tom Fox told WPDE-TV of Florence, S.C., that the victims were mental health patients being transported from one facility to another. He said there's an ongoing state police investigation.

Forecasters predict some rivers in the northeastern area of the state might not reach their highest levels until later this week or next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.