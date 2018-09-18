Town accused of bias against Orthodox Jews settles lawsuit

A New Jersey town has agreed to repeal an ordinance that state officials said discriminated against Orthodox Jews.

The moves announced Monday resolves a lawsuit the state attorney general's office filed against Mahwah last October.

The town had already repealed an ordinance that barred out-of-state residents from using its parks. Officials agreed that repeal will remain in effect.

The town also won't adopt another ordinance that expands a ban on building religious boundaries made up of white plastic piping through town. It also will inform the attorney general's office in writing about any new ordinance proposals affecting use of parks, or signage on utility poles, for the next four years.

The state also agreed to suspend a proposed $350,000 fine as long as the town doesn't violate the agreement.