The Latest: Suspect in golfer's slaying jailed on $5M bond

The Latest on the killing of a champion golfer from Spain whose body was found on a golf course in central Iowa (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A homeless man charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain at a course in central Iowa has been ordered jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Collin Daniel Richards made a brief court appearance Tuesday from the Story County jail in Nevada, Iowa.

The 22-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a student at Iowa State University, whose body was found in a pond at a golf course in Ames on Monday.

A conviction would result in a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The public defender's office, which has been appointed to represent Richards, says he doesn't have an address or a job.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.

___

9:25 a.m.

A criminal complaint says a top amateur female golfer from Spain died after being repeatedly stabbed by a homeless man at a course near her university campus in Iowa.

A complaint filed Tuesday charges 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder in the slaying of Celia Barquin Arozamena, who attended Iowa State University.

Barquin was found dead Monday morning in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Des Moines. She had stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck.

The complaint says Richards was living in a tent in a temporary camp near the golf course and that he had allegedly told an acquaintance about his "urge to rape and kill a woman."

Officers say Richards had several scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand. They recovered a knife in his possession.

___

8:20 a.m.

The women's golf team of Iowa State University has withdrawn from a tournament and returned to Ames following the death of a teammate, a champion player from Spain.

The Cyclones said on Tuesday that they pulled out of the East & West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be with friends and family and to grieve the loss of Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Officers determined she was also assaulted.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. She won a Big 12 title this past season and played in the U.S. Women's Open in early June, missing the cut.

___

12 a.m.

A former Iowa State University golfer has been found dead at a golf course, and a man has been charged with murder.

Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames and officers determined she had died after being assaulted. They said 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. The university says the native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, was finishing her civil engineering degree this semester after exhausting her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-2018.

Police said officers were called to the golf course around 10:20 a.m. Monday after golfers found a golf bag with no one around it. Officers found a body some distance from the bag.