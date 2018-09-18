Army specialist rescues woman with disability from rising Massachusetts waters

Army Spc. Mathew Hernon became an off-duty good Samaritan by rescuing a stranded driver when her car became stuck in rising floodwaters in Massachusetts early Tuesday.

Hernon, a member of the 1058th Transportation Company, based at the Hingham Armory, was grabbing coffee when he saw Beth Cronin’s car almost swallowed by the waters in Quincy, as WHDH reported.

The specialist waded through knee-deep water to carry her to safety.

“He said, ‘I’ll be here for you,’” Cronin said, noting that she has a disability and was afraid to venture into the waters alone.

Hernon said being kind is easy for him.

“I was just being a good human,” he said. “That’s my nature. I’m not going to leave anyone stranded.”

The Quincy Police Department posted its gratitude on Facebook: “Thank you Specialist Hernon for the assist 👏🙌”