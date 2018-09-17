New Hampshire man has toddler climb into arcade game to steal prizes, police say

Police are looking for a man who allegedly used a tiny accomplice to steal several items from an arcade-style game at a New Hampshire mall last week.

The suspect told a small, female toddler to climb into the bottom of the game at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, police said. Once inside the arcade vending machine, the tot grabbed several items and handed them to the suspect, police said.

The alleged heist occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Salem police posted photos and a video of the alleged crime on its Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. The suspect was described as a “white Hispanic male” between 20 and 30 years old.

Another young boy, who police said was between 5 and 7 years old, was also seen with the suspect during the incident.

Red Robin hostess Hannah Forese said she witnessed the alleged theft and alerted mall security.

“Two people came [into the restaurant], and I heard them say, ‘That’s so unsafe.’ So I went outside and all I saw was the toddler’s head peeping out of the front of the machine,” Forese told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

She said she saw the trio leave the area with multiple prizes, including video game systems.

Salem police have encouraged anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them on Facebook or get in touch with Detective Joshua Dempsey at 603-890-2343.