Historic rain and catastrophic damage for North Carolina

Florence is now a depression and is moving north into the Midatlantic.

Heavy rain will continue across portions of the Carolinas and northward into the Mid Atlantic.

The rain will cause new areas of river flooding, and could also bring landslides along and near the Appalachians.

The precipitation will spread into parts of the Northeast through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, rain from Florence will exit off the east coast.

Meanwhile, across the rest of the country showers and thunderstorms could develop over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest