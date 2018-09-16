US hurricane, Asian typhoon: 1 brings water, the other, wind

Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut roared ashore the same day half a world apart, but the way they spread devastation was as different as water and wind.

Storms in the western Pacific generally hit with much higher winds and the people who live in their way are often poorer and more vulnerable. Princeton University hurricane scientist Gabriel Vecchi said Saturday that differences in the storms also are likely to determine the type of destruction.

Mangkhut made landfall Friday in the Philippines with 165 mph (265 kph) winds. Florence had 90 mph (145 kph) winds on reaching North Carolina. Fast-moving Magnkhut quickly turn back out to sea, heading toward China. Meanwhile, Florence plodded across the Carolinas slower than a normal person walks, dumping heavy rains and causing severe flooding.