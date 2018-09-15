Man indicted on murder charges in kidnapping and deaths of two young Arizona girls

A man was indicted in the kidnapping and killing of two young Arizona girls who went missing in 2012 and 2014.

Christopher Matthew Clements, 36, was indicted a day earlier by a grand jury on murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of Isabel Celis, 6, and Maribel Gonzales, 13. Clements was being held at the Maricopa County Jail “on unrelated charges,” KOLD reported.

Celis went missing from her Tucson home in April 2012, and her body was discovered in rural southern Arizona in March 2017.

ARIZONA MAN FAKES HAVING DOWN SYNDROME, HIRES WOMEN TO BATHE HIM AND CHANGE HIS DIAPERS: POLICE

Gonzales’ body was discovered in June 2014 in the Avra Valley community near Tucson.

Authorities did not immediately say what prompted Clements’ arrest but said he provided information in 2017 that led to the discovery of Celis’ remains.

Records showed Clements had a few addresses in Tucson between 2007 and 2012. One of the addresses included an apartment about 2 miles from Celis’ home, KVOA reported.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR ARIZONA GIRL, 14, WHO MAY BE WITH 21-YEAR-OLD MAN, POLICE SAY

KOLD reported Clements was slated to be extradited to Tucson from the Maricopa County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.