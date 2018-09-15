Florence's path: Track the tropical storm here

Tropical Storm Florence was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane on Friday and is poised to affect more than 10 million this week in the southeastern U.S.

Once a powerful Category 4 storm, Florence became a slow-moving Category 1 before it made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina, on Friday. However, forecasters warned the storm could bring catastrophic storm surges and cause devastating flooding.

Here’s what you need to know about Florence and its path.

Where is the hurricane now?

The storm is about 25 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and 40 miles south-southeast of Florence, South Carolina, the NHC said Saturday in a 2 a.m. ET advisory.

The storm is moving west at 5 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

“Life-threatening storm surges and strong winds to continue tonight," the NHC said.

The center also warned “catastrophic freshwater flooding expected over portions of North and South Carolina.”

What else should I know?

"Florence is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through early Saturday," the NHC said. "Florence is forecast to turn westward and then northward through the Carolinas and to the Ohio Valley by Monday."

"Gradual weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday night," the NHC added.



A storm surge warning was ordered for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Ocrakoke Inlet, North Carolina, in addition to the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina, the NHC said.

Areas from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, through to Ocrakoke Inlet, North Carolina, and the Pamlico Sound were under a tropical storm warning.

"Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!" President Trump said ahead of the storm's landfall.

If you're getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here and find emergency contacts here.

Fox News' Madeline Farber, Amy Lieu, Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Stephen Sorace, Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.