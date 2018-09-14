Texas man arrested after damaging American flags at courthouse, cops say

A man in Denton County, Texas was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged nine American flags at the local courthouse, authorities said.

The man, identified as Matthew Emerson Reynolds, 29, allegedly ripped the flags from a display outside of the courthouse on Sept. 10, just one day before the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

Reynolds was caught on camera riding a bike to the courthouse before removing the flags from the display and throwing them into the street, CBSDFW-TV reported.

The public helped the Denton County Sheriff’s Office identify Reynolds after the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook announcing they were looking for him. After he was identified, authorities announced he turned himself in.

“Matthew Emerson Reynolds turned himself in to Denton County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify Reynolds,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“I think it’s completely disrespectful to the country as a whole and everything that every single person out here stands for,” Ben Marsh, a local resident, told Fox 4 of the man’s alleged actions.

Reynolds is now facing a criminal mischief charge, according to CW33-News.