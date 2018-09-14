Hurricane Florence's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Florence is poised to affect more than 10 million this week in the southeastern U.S.

Here’s what should you know about the path of the Category 1 storm.

Where is the hurricane now?

The storm is moving northwest at 6 mph and has maximum sustained winds close to 90 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later [Thursday night], then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Friday," the NHC said. "A slow motion across portions of eastern and central South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night."

The center also spoke about the storm's power.

"Little change in strength is expected before the eye of Florence reaches the coast, with slow weakening expected after the center moves inland or meanders near the coast," it said. "More significant weakening is forecast on Saturday as Florence moves farther inland over central South Carolina."

What else should I know?

A hurricane warning is in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina. The Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds in North Carolina are also under a hurricane warning.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to the South Santee River.

"Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!" President Trump tweeted Monday evening.

If you're getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here and find emergency contacts here.

