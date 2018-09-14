At least 150 North Carolina residents stranded, as Hurricane Florence nears

Authorities in the town of New Bern, N.C., were working with federal responders to rescue at least 150 residents who reported themselves stranded in Hurricane Florence's storm surge.

Colleen Roberts, the public informaton officer from the city, told Fox News that 200 have been rescued so far as the Category 1 storm battered the area with strong winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

FEMA teams are employing boats in the rescues and are determining which cases are the most severe. Roberts said many of the residents live near the Neuse and Trent rivers.

Flooding and a strong storm surge has prompted more than 90 calls to the emergency operation center in Craven County, N.C., for residents trapped in vehicles and homes, according to spokeswoman Amber Parker.

