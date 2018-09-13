Tropical storm dumps rain on Hawaii while crossing state

Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of several homes on Hawaii's Maui island.

Tropical Storm Olivia crossed the state Wednesday, making landfall on Maui and Lanai islands along the way.

But it spared the state widespread damage before continuing out to sea.

Weather forecasters are warning heavy rains will continue through Thursday.

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa says Olivia hadn't caused extreme damage the way other storms have in the past.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says Olivia will likely weaken further and become a tropical depression by Thursday.