Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons

Speedways, makeshift shelters offer rest to storm evacuees

By JEFF MARTIN | Associated Press
CORRECTS NAME TO LISA, NOT MELODY - Lisa Rawson looks over the possessions she grabbed from her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which are now spread out at a campground at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and her two dogs and a cockatoo Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in Hampton, Ga. She had a tire blow-out in her minivan before arriving around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the speedway, which has invited hurricane evacuees to stay at its vast campgrounds. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

CORRECTS NAME TO LISA, NOT MELODY - Lisa Rawson looks over the possessions she grabbed from her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which are now spread out at a campground at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and her two dogs and a cockatoo Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in Hampton, Ga. She had a tire blow-out in her minivan before arriving around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the speedway, which has invited hurricane evacuees to stay at its vast campgrounds. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

HAMPTON, Ga. –  Some of the Southerners escaping Hurricane Florence have found refuge in makeshift shelters, including campgrounds at three of the nation's largest motor speedways.

But gas shortages and jammed freeways loomed for evacuees seeking safety from the storm.

In North Carolina, 1 in 10 gas stations in Wilmington and Raleigh-Durham had no gas by midday Wednesday.

At Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, personal belongings were spread across an open field where the first few evacuees arrived Wednesday.

Melody Rawson left her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, arriving at the Georgia speedway with two dogs and a cockatoo, and a couple of coolers holding some sandwich meat.

Bristol Motor Speedway, near the Tennessee-Virginia line, and Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina also opened their campgrounds to evacuees.