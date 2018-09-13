Massachusetts suspected gas explosions hits dozens of homes and buildings, officials say

At least four people were injured in Massachusetts Thursday night after "suspected gas explosions" tore through several communities outside of Boston, officials confirmed.

Preliminary numbers estimate that between 60 to 100 homes in the Merrimack Valley caught fire in the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Soloman said.

State Police (MSP) confirmed on Twitter that at least 70 locations were affected by fires, explosions and "investigations of gas odor."

Residents in the aforementioned towns that are serviced by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts "should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so," police advised. Gas service was shut down by the company to roughly 8,000 customers.

"Numerous evacuations of neighborhoods where there are gas odors are underway," MSP tweeted. While they added it's "far too early to speculate on cause," Columbia Gas is working to depressurize its gas lines, which "will take some time."

National Grid is cutting electricity to the three towns "to limit spark-started fires."

Solomon said that in Lawrence alone, there are roughly 20 to 25 homes on fire. He said there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

Soloman said there are no fires in Methuen, but the town's emergency officials are sending aid to areas in need.

In the town of Andover, firefighters responded to 35 fires total — all of which have been extinguished. "At peak, 18 fires were burning at the same time," city police said.

Local officials said at least one firefighter and two civilians were injured in the "gas-related fires."

The North Andover Police Department advised residents with gas service in their homes or businesses to "please exit the building until further notice."

Some residents are being evacuated from their homes to senior centers and middle schools as officials investigate the situation, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone sustained injuries.

Merrimack College, which is located in North Andover, advised that "in an over abundance of caution," students and faculty needed to evacuate all buildings on campus, but later said all buildings were "safe for re-entry."

Gov. Charlie Baker's office said the governor is "actively monitoring the situations in the Merrimack Valley and is communicating with first responders and public safety officials."

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told WFXT it appears as though the explosions were sparked by a gas issue, but MSP tweeted it's too early to speculate what triggered the fires.

The Columbia Gas company announced earlier Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighborhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions happened. It was not clear whether work was happening there Thursday, and a spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News' Andrew Fone and The Associated Press contributed to this report.