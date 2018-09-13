Massachusetts suspected gas explosions damage or destroy at least 20 homes, officials say

Massachusetts authorities were responding to "suspected gas explosions" in several communities outside of Boston Thursday evening that have left residents unable to "see the sky."

State Police (MSP) tweeted that troopers are on scene at "17 separate addresses for fire, explosion, or investigation" in the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

"Numerous evacuations of neighborhoods where there are gas odors are underway," MSP tweeted. "Far too early to speculate on cause. Joint investigation will be conducted when situation is stabilized."

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said that in Lawrence alone, there are roughly 20 to 25 homes on fire. He said there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

Soloman said there are no fires in Methuen, but the town's emergency officials are sending aid to areas in need.

The North Andover Police Department advised to residents with gas service in their homes or businesses, "please exit the building until further notice."

Some residents are being evacuated from their homes to senior centers and middle schools as officials investigate the situation, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone sustained injuries.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told WFXT it appears as though the explosions were sparked by a gas issue, but MSP tweeted it's too early to speculate as to what triggered the fires.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.