Hurricane Florence's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 3 storm, could stall upon reaching the Carolina coast and make a slight shift south toward South Carolina once it makes landfall, becoming "a major flooding event," according to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

The storm is poised to affect millions this week in the southeastern U.S. Here’s what should you know about the hurricane's path.

Where is the hurricane now?

Florence is approximately 235 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and roughly 280 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as of 2 a.m. ET Thursday, according to the NHC.

The center says the storm was moving northwest at 17 mph, and had maximum sustained winds of about 110 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas [Wednesday night], and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday, and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday," the NHC said.

The center also spoke about the storm's power.

"Some fluctuations in strength are possible through Thursday morning," it noted. "Although slow weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast late Thursday and Friday."

What happens if the storm stalls?

Early Wednesday the storm was predicted to stall along the southeastern coast when it makes landfall Thursday. North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia coasts could experience prolonged hurricane-force winds and rain.

This storm could be a “major flooding event,” Dean said.

Storm surges along the coastline could bring up to 15 feet of water, depending on where the eye of the storm comes ashore, Dean said.

What else should I know?

A hurricane warning is in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina. The Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds in North Carolina are also under a hurricane warning.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to the South Santee River.

"Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!" President Trump tweeted Monday evening.

If you're getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Stephen Sorace, Madeline Farber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.