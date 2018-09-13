Hurricane Florence moves at slower speed of 5 mph threatening more rainfall, officials say

Hurricane Florence was moving at a slower speed of 5 mph with “life-threatening storm surge and rainfall” forecasted, officials said.

The storm is currently situated roughly 100 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 155 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a 5 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, the update said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later tonight, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Friday," the update said. "A slow motion across portions of eastern and central South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night."

The storm, listed as a Category 2, is likely to bring significant rain to the Carolinas, where some places could see upwards of 20 inches, the update said. This is expected to cause "catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding."

The agency said a mix of storm surge and tides could result in flooding from rising water levels. Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, North Carolina could see as much as 7 to 11 feet of water, according to the update.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings were in effect for South Santee River, South Carolina through to Duck, North Carolina, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds in North Carolina, the agency said.

Areas from Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina were under both a storm surge and hurricane watch, while areas located north of Duck, North Carolina to the state's border with Virginia were under a storm surge watch, according to the update.

Hurricane Florence is forecast to progressively weaken after it's center "meanders near the coast" or moves inland, the update said.

Seven thousand troops are prepared to deploy in response to Hurricane Florence, Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy said during a Pentagon briefing Thursday. The troops have "surrounded" what are expected to be affected areas and are ready to deploy "as soon as request is made," he said.

