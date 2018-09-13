Former teammates found dead in burned car had been shot, authorities say

Two former high school swimming standouts found dead in a burned car earlier this week in upstate New York had each been shot, authorities said, describing the deaths as the result of what was likely a targeted attack.

No official cause of death has yet been determined for Alexander Allen Cease Burrow, 20, and Bruce Kane, 18, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Their bodies were found Monday morning behind a warehouse in Hamlin, N.Y., when a business owner called 911 to report a burned Ford Focus outside his building, Rochester's WHAM-TV reported.

Meanwhile, police were looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck that made a U-turn near a convenience store during the hours when the crime may have occurred.

"Because of the proximity of the store to the crime, we do want to speak to that operator of that vehicle and see if perhaps they saw something out of the ordinary that could help us with this investigation,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police do not believe the driver was involved in the homicides.

Flowler said he was not aware of any criminal activity in the area and said the deaths appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

Both victims were teammates on Brockport High School's swim team, setting a record at a 2016 meet in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Burrow graduated in 2016 and Kane in June.

Kane was a two-time All-Greater Rochester section swimmer and broke three pool records as a member of the school relay team.

The Brockport Central School District tweeted its condolences Wednesday.

“We are saddened to learn of the loss of two former students. Bruce Kane graduated from BHS this past June and Alex Burrow in 2016. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and all those affected by this tragedy. Counselors will be available throughout the week.”

Burrow’s brother Shane Cease told the Democrat & Chronicle that his brother was preparing to begin his second year at the University of Buffalo this fall.

"He was the light of everybody's world," said Cease. "The kid was willing to give you his shirt off his back."

A vigil for the two men is scheduled for Sunday.