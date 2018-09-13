Expand / Collapse search
A storm front is seen on the beach in North Topsail Beach, N.C., prior to Hurricane Florence moving toward the east coast on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Hurricane Florence is putting a corridor of more than 10 million people in the crosshairs as it closes in on the Carolinas, uncertainty over its projected path spreading worry across a wider swath of the Southeast. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

As Hurricane Florence nears, live surf cam videos show impact on Carolinas

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By | Fox News

As Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 2 storm, continues on its path toward the East Coast, surf cameras are showing the live impact the storm is having on the Carolinas.

The massive storm will impact millions as it charges toward the southeastern U.S., and is expected to bring with it massive amounts of rain, dangerous flooding and powerful storm surges.

Click on the videos below for a live look at the storm's impact in North and South Carolina.

Cherry Grove Pier; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Carolina Beach Pier; Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Bogue Inlet Pier; Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Oceanana Pier; Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Frisco Pier; Frisco, North Carolina

Jennette's Pier; Nags Head, North Carolina

North Buxton, North Carolina

Rodanthe; Outer Banks, North Carolina

C Street; Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

