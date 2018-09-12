Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence puts 10M in crosshairs along East Coast; Trump urges 'protection of life'

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
FEMA preps for Hurricane Florence, warns residents of risks

As Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the east coast, the federal government is assuring the region and the country that it's ready. Forecasters say the storm is still very unpredictable, and with landfall just a couple days away, people in the region should prepare as much as they can, while they still can

President Trump on Wednesday said that as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the U.S., "protection of life is the absolute highest priority."

The hurricane, according to the president, will be "one of the biggest to ever hit the East Coast, one of the biggest to ever hit our country."

TRACK HURRICANE FLORENCE'S PATH HERE

More than 10 million people were under storm watches and warnings on Wednesday as Hurricane Florence — described as “the storm of a lifetime” — continued to drive its way to the East Coast.

Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast.  (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Hours after being downgraded to a Category 3 storm, Florence was located 385 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina and moving at 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

North and South Carolina, along with Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, remain under states of emergency ahead of the “Mike Tyson punch” of a storm’s expected landfall in the U.S. later this week.

HURRICANE FLORENCE PROMPTS WAFFLE HOUSE TO ACTIVATE STORM CENTER

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Jeff Byard warned that despite its slight weakening, Florence will still be an extremely dangerous hurricane.

“Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck,” Byard asked.

An estimated 5.25 million people remained under hurricane watches and warnings on Wednesday evening, while another 4.89 million were under tropical storm watches and warnings.

While Florence was slightly reduced in strength earlier from 140 mph winds, meteorologists expect the hurricane to jump back to a Category 4 by Thursday morning. Forecasters predict the storm will make landfall Thursday night or sometime on Friday.

In addition to the hurricane-strength winds blowing ashore Friday, Florence has the potential to bring a storm surge upwards of 6 feet in parts of the coastline including up to 13 feet from Cape Fear north to Cape Lookout.

AHEAD OF HURRICANE FLORENCE, CAROLINIANS IGNORE CALLS TO EVACUATE FOR FINANCIAL, EMPLOYMENT REASONS

The hurricane could also produce heavy and excessive rainfall — up to 40 inches in isolated areas in the Carolinas and anywhere between 6 to 12 inches elsewhere in the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic region.

It will also pass directly over two nuclear power plants — the Brunswick Nuclear Plant, which is located 30 miles south of Wilmington, as well as the Shearon Harris Nuclear Plant in New Hill, about 23 miles from Raleigh.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Florence will likely be “the storm of a lifetime” for portions of the Carolina coast.

