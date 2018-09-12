Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave

Chicago man was too drunk to realize he’d been shot in the chest, police say

Frank Miles
By | Fox News
A 19-year-old man in Chicago who had been too drunk to notice he had been shot in the chest the night before showed up to the Roseland Community Hospital.

A 19-year-old man in Chicago who had been too drunk to notice he’d been shot in the chest the night before showed up to a hospital Tuesday, according to reports.

Police said he was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Patch reported. The reports indicated he’d been shot Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The man claimed he’d become intoxicated on the West Side, police added.

He remains in stable condition at Roseland Community Hospital, investigators said.

The Chicago Police Department was investigating the case.

