Suspect held, LA-area hospital searched after shooter report

Authorities say a suspect has been detained after reports of a possible active shooter at a hospital near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that it's unclear if there are any victims or any other suspects at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

The department says deputies and Downey police officers are searching the building room by room.

TV helicopters are showing people calmly walking out of the facility and numerous police vehicles around it.

Downey is a city of about 110,000 people southeast of downtown Los Angeles.